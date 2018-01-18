Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Diplomat rejects Tillerson's claims that Russia fails to implement North Korea sanctions

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 18, 12:01 UTC+3

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has accused Russia of not implementing sanctions against North Korea

1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Lee Jin-man

NEW DELHI, January 18. /TASS/. The statements by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson that Moscow allegedly fails to fulfil international sanctions against North Korea are unfounded and Russia honors its obligations in full, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov told TASS on Thursday.

Read also

Pyongyang accuses Washington of undermining inter-Korean talks

"These accusations made by the United States are absolutely unfounded," the diplomat said.

"Russia is fulfilling its obligations under the corresponding UN Security Council resolutions in full," Morgulov said.

"The relevant UN Sanctions Committees do not set any claims to us [with regard to fulfilling the sanctions against North Korea]," Morgulov stressed.

The US Secretary of State earlier alleged Washington had proofs that Moscow was not fulfilling all the sanctions imposed on Pyongyang, specifically, with regard to fuel deliveries.

