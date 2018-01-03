US should compete with DPRK in common sense, not nuclear buttons - Russian senator

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. It is not worth the U.S. to compete with North Korea in nuclear buttons’ sizes, Washington should have arguments that are more reasonable, Russia’s senator Frants Klintsevich told reporters on Wednesday.

"My opinion is it is not worth the U.S. as a great country to compete with the DPRK in sizes of nuclear buttons, and besides it is not a sort of argument, which could persuade its leader Kim Jong-un," the chairman of the upper house’s defense and security committee said. "We are waiting for the U.S. to lay on the table way much stronger arguments - common sense and responsibility - those are not to be covered."

The U.S. President Donald Trump in response to Kim Jong-un, saying the nuclear button is on his table all the time, suggested informing the DPRK’s leader the U.S. also has a nuclear button, and it "is a much bigger and more powerful one than his, and my Button works!"

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula again flared up in late November when Pyongyang carried out a new missile launch after a 75-day pause. According to the KCNA, a Hwasong-15 new-type missile covered a distance of 950 kilometers in a span of 53 minutes rising to an altitude of 4,475 kilometers. Pyongyang claimed that this missile was capable of carrying a nuclear warhead and the entire territory of the US was within its range. The UN Security Council adopted unilaterally tougher sanctions against North Korea. The document introduced new limits on supplies of raw and processed oil to Pyongyang and demands all countries within 24 months expel North Korean labor migrants.

On December 4, American and South Korean Air Forces launched their biggest-ever joint drills. In response, North Korea strongly condemned the maneuvers.