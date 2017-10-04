Putin says Kim Jong-il told him about North Korea’s nukes back in early 2000s

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he was told personally about an existence of a nuclear bomb in North Korea by the country’s ex-leader, Kim Jong-il, back at the beginning of 2000s.

"In 2001, when I was on my way to pay a visit to Japan, I made a stop in North Korea, where I had a meeting with the father of the country’s current leader," Putin said. "It was back then when he told me that they had a nuclear bomb. Moreover, (South Korean capital of) Seoul was within the hitting range of their standard artillery systems at that time."

"When was that? In 2001! It is 2017 already, the country has been living under permanent sanctions and instead of a nuclear bomb they have now a hydrogen bomb," the Russian president said.

Vladimir Putin said he believed he had no right to assess the policy of US President Donald Trump towards North Korea but all the sides should tone down the belligerent rhetoric around the situation in the region.

"Whatever it is, this is not my business to determine and assess the policy of the president of the United States but publicly I can repeat, and I already spoke about this, all the sides should tone down their belligerent rhetoric and ways must be found for a direct dialogue between the United States and North Korea, between North Korea and the countries of the region," Putin said.