Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kim Jong Un compares Trump’s speech to declaration of war, vows tough response

World
September 22, 7:20 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to Kim Jong Un, such statements only convince him that he had chosen the right policy

Share
1 pages in this article
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

© EPA/RODONG SINMUN

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to take tough measures to respond to a recent speech by US President Donald Trump in a statement published by North Korea’s official KCNA news agency on Friday.

Read also

Trump vows to 'totally destroy North Korea' if threatened

On Tuesday, Trump said in his address to the UN General Assembly: "The United States has great strength and patience, but if it is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea."

Commenting on the speech, Kim Jong Un said that instead of "making remarks of any persuasive power that can be viewed to be helpful to defusing tension, he made unprecedented rude nonsense one has never heard from any of his predecessors." He also compared the US president’s speech to the barking of "a frightened dog."

"Now that Trump has denied the existence of and insulted me and my country in front of the eyes of the world and made the most ferocious declaration of a war in history that he would destroy the DPRK, we will consider with seriousness exercisisng of a corresponding, highest level of hard-line countermeasures in history," the statement reads. "I will surely and definitely tame the mentally deranged U.S. dotard with fire."

In the North Korean leader’s opinion, Trump has rendered the world restless after taking office "through threats and blackmail against all countries in the world." "He is unfit to hold the prerogative of supreme command of a country, and he is surely a rogue and a gangster fond of playing with fire, rather than a politician," he said.

According to Kim Jong Un, such statements only convince him that he had chosen the right policy.

"His remarks which described the U.S. option through straightforward expression of his will have convinced me, rather than frightening or stopping me, that the path I chose is correct and that it is the one I have to follow to the last," he said.

Kim did not elaborate on what measures would be taken, but North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho was quoted as saying in New York by Yonhap that North Korea may consider the most powerful test of a hydrogen bomb in the Pacific Ocean.

"We have no idea of what measures may be taken, because it’s up to leader Kim Jong Un who is to order them," he said.

On September 3, North Korea officially announced a successful test of a hydrogen bomb that could be used as a warhead for an intercontinental ballistic missile. The news met tough reaction of the world community. South Korea and the United States said they did not rule out a possible military response to North Korea’s actions. Russia’s Foreign Ministry called on all concerned parties to immediately resume dialogue and talks, saying that this is the only way to solve the problems of the Korean Peninsula.

The UN Security Council passed a resolution to toughen North Korea sanctions on September 12.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Situation on the Korean Peninsula
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Aftermath of powerful earthquake in Mexico
11
Violence in Myanmar: Rohingya refugee crisis
10
The 20th century's greatest human rights activists
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kim Jong Un compares Trump’s speech to declaration of war, vows tough response
2
Diplomat notes shift in attitude towards Russia's proposals at UN General Assembly
3
China made offer to Rosatom on new nuclear power plant site
4
Situation in Syria gives grounds for cautious optimism — Lavrov
5
NATO secretary general comments on Russian military drills
6
Moscow warns US any shellings of Russian task force by Syrian opposition will be thwarted
7
Moscow welcomes reform of UN’s anti-terrorism activities — Lavrov
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама