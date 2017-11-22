Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kremlin vows to make every effort to defend interests of senator detained in France

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 22, 12:40 UTC+3 SOCHI

It was reported earlier that detention was linked to a tax evasion case

Suleiman Kerimov

Suleiman Kerimov

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

SOCHI, November 22. /TASS/. Moscow will do its utmost to defend legal interests of Russian senator Suleiman Kerimov detained in France, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"The status of a senator and the fact that he [Kerimov] is a Russian citizen are a guarantee that we will certainly make every effort to defend his legal interests," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman noted that the Russian Foreign Ministry is carrying out an intense effort in connection with the incident. Russia’s diplomatic mission in France is also engaged in this work. "Certainly, it is noteworthy that Suleiman Kerimov is the holder of a diplomatic passport, with which he entered France," Peskov added. "That’s why the energetic work on defending Suleiman Kerimov’s interests will continue."

On Monday, Suleiman Kerimov, a legislator of the Federation Council, Russia’s upper house of parliament, was detained at the airport of Nice and was taken to a police station. Reuters reported earlier citing French prosecutors that Kerimov’s detention was linked to a tax evasion case.

Dmitry Peskov
