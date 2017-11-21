Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

French police detain Russian senator in Nice — embassy

World
November 21, 20:27 UTC+3 PARIS

On November 20, French police detained Russian businessman Suleiman Kerimov, the Federation Council legislator

Share
1 pages in this article
Suleiman Kerimov

Suleiman Kerimov

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

PARIS, November 21./TASS/. French police officers in Nice have detained Russian businessman Suleiman Kerimov, a legislator from the Federation Council upper house of the Russian parliament, the press service of the Russian Embassy to France told TASS on Tuesday.

"Suleiman Kerimov was detained at the airport of Nice late on November 20, he was taken to a police station," the embassy said, adding that Russian diplomats immediately headed to the site and are now providing all possible consular assistance to Kerimov. The Russian senator is still kept at a police station in Nice, the embassy said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Mikheil Saakashvili, former governor of the Odessa Region, leader of the New Forces Movement, attends a rally organized by his supporters outside the Ukrainian Parliament
8
Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
French police detain Russian senator in Nice — embassy
2
Russian troops receive over 3,000 advanced weapon systems
3
Hypersonic and bottom-based missiles make part of Russian troops’ arsenal
4
Czech president urges West, Russia to end sanctions
5
Facebook representatives to discuss compliance with Russian laws
6
UK foreign secretary expected to visit Russia in December — diplomat
7
Almost all Russian oil companies ready to extend OPEC+ deal — sources
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама