French police detain Russian senator in Nice — embassy

PARIS, November 21./TASS/. French police officers in Nice have detained Russian businessman Suleiman Kerimov, a legislator from the Federation Council upper house of the Russian parliament, the press service of the Russian Embassy to France told TASS on Tuesday.

"Suleiman Kerimov was detained at the airport of Nice late on November 20, he was taken to a police station," the embassy said, adding that Russian diplomats immediately headed to the site and are now providing all possible consular assistance to Kerimov. The Russian senator is still kept at a police station in Nice, the embassy said.