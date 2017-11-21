Russia informs France of Kerimov’s diplomatic immunity — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, November 21./TASS/. Moscow has informed Paris that Suleiman Kerimov is a senator, is holder of diplomatic passport and has immunity in other states, Russian Foreign Ministry sources told TASS on Tuesday.

"The French Foreign Ministry and the Embassy in Moscow have been informed that Suleiman Kerimov is member of the Federation Council, is a country’s official and as such has immunity against enforcement action on the territory of other states," the ministry said. "He is a holder of diplomatic passport," it said.

"With this in view, Kerimov is entitled to immunity as an official and cannot be detained on the territory of a foreign state," the Foreign Ministry said.