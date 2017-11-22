Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Judge extends Russian senator’s detention, Moscow urges Kerimov's release

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 22, 11:06 UTC+3

Suleiman Kerimov was detained in Nice late on November 20, and was taken to a police station

Suleiman Kerimov

Suleiman Kerimov

© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. On Tuesday evening the judge extended the detention term for Russian senator Suleiman Kerimov for 24 hours more. Russia urges his release, Chairman of the Federation Council’s Committee for Foreign Affairs Konstantin Kosachev told TASS on Wednesday.

Read also
Suleiman Kerimov, a member of the Federation Council

Russia informs France of Kerimov’s diplomatic immunity — Foreign Ministry

"Yesterday evening the local judge extended Kerimov’s detention term for one more day. We expect pre-trial restrictions to be determined. We insist on his release," Kosachev told TASS.

The senator told TASS earlier that he is in direct contact with the Russian Foreign Ministry on Kerimov’s detention. All necessary measures are being taken to release the senator arrested in Nice by diplomats in Moscow and Paris.

It emerged on Tuesday that Federation Council member Suleiman Karimov had been arrested by French police in Nice’s airport. He was taken to a police station. News agency Reuters reported, quoting French prosecutors, that the detention is connected with an investigation into the tax evasion case.

