MOSCOW, November 21./TASS/. In a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin said there is no real alternative to unconditional compliance with the Minsk agreements, the Kremlin press service says.

"Speaking of a crisis situation in the southeast of Ukraine, the Russian president drew attention to the absence of a real alternative to unconditional compliance with the Minsk accords of February 12, 2015," the report said.