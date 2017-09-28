Moscow states Kiev’s demands regarding UN mission derail Minsk agreements

Russian Baltic Fleet marines practise anti-terror wargamesMilitary & Defense September 28, 18:18
Moscow regards situation in Catalonia as Spain’s internal affairRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 28, 18:10
Bayern Munich FC Head Coach Carlo Ancelotti leaves his postSport September 28, 17:37
Russian military deny reports on IS capturing two Russian servicemen in SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 28, 17:08
Moscow states Kiev’s demands regarding UN mission derail Minsk agreementsRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 28, 16:56
Moscow calls on global community to urge repeal of amendments to Ukraine’s education lawRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 28, 16:36
Russian antimonopoly watchdog postpones review of LG caseBusiness & Economy September 28, 16:22
Russia hails Syria’s efforts to create comfortable conditions for KurdsRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 28, 16:20
Russian Premier Football League’s chief pushes for reform of Russian Cup tournamentSport September 28, 16:05
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Moscow believes that Kiev’s demands to deploy a UN mission to protect European security agency observers first of all along the Russian-Ukrainian border violates the succession of the Minsk agreements stages, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
"Right after submission of the Russian draft resolution, it was distorted in many Ukrainian media outlets, presented in an absolutely different way," Zakharova said. "One of the serious problems in the settlement is ensuring the safety of the OSCE observers. With this in view, on September 5 we submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council under which a UN mission equipped with small arms is to be deployed to protect the Special Monitoring Mission of the OSCE," she went on.
She pointed to "a fundamentally crucial moment" - a UN mission should not substitute for the Contact Group or the Normandy Four.
"Besides, it is important to adhere to certain terms. The mandate of the mission must be clearly restricted in its functions, the deployment of the mission comes after disengagement of the sides and pullback of hardware and only with the consent of the sides," Zakharova said.
"Demands we hear from Kiev that the mission must be deployed on all territories of the DPR and LPR (the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics) including along the whole line of the border with Russia, wreck the existing formats and succession of the moves on the Minsk agreements," the diplomat said.
She reiterated that control over the border is the final point of the Minsk-2 agreements after Kiev’s implementation of a number of political commitments.