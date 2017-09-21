Russia ready to discuss alternative resolutions on UN mission to Donbass

Russia ready to discuss alternative resolutions on UN mission to DonbassRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 21, 20:18
UNITED NATIONS, September 21. /TASS/. Russia is ready to discuss alternative projects concerning the deployment of a UN security mission to Donbass, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.
"There is a draft resolution, we are working in accordance with it," she said. "If there are any alternative ideas and projects, we are ready to discuss them," Zakharova added.
At the same time, the diplomat pointed out that the Russian-drafted resolution was already on the table. "Everything else is a matter of agreements and compromises," she said.
Russia is pondering further steps in case the U.S. begins supplies of lethal weapons to Ukraine, she went on.
"Surely we are pondering them," she siad when the anchor asked her is Moscow was considering a further course of anctions if the U.S. started pouring lethal weaponry into Donbass.
At the end of August, U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis said at a news conference he addressed together with Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko that the U.S. would expand cooperation with Ukraine in the military sphere and therefore it would consider possible supplies of lethal weapons.
He said he would inform the Ukrainian leadership on the details of recommendations to the U.S. Administration.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier the possible supplies of lethal weapons would not change the situation in eastern Ukraine, which is plagued by an armed civil conflict, but would propel the number of victims there.