China backs Russia’s initiative to deploy UN mission to eastern Ukraine

BEIJING, September 27. /TASS/. China endorses Russia’s proposal to deploy a United Nations mission to the conflict zone in eastern Ukraine, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lu Kang told reporters on Wednesday.

"Yes, now the UN Security Council is discussing the respective draft resolution submitted by Russia. China supports all proposals and decisions that may encourage political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis," the diplomat said.

The Russian-drafted resolution concerning the UN mission to Ukraine, is currently under consideration at the UN Security Council. Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya earlier told TASS that after the first discussion of the document, the Ukrainian and US delegations said they were not ready to work on it. At the same time, Ukraine is likely to submit its own draft resolution to the UN Security Council.

On September 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin handed down instructions to the Foreign Ministry to submit a draft resolution to the UN Security Council, stipulating the deployment of UN peacekeepers to Donbass in order to ensure the security of OSCE mission members. Putin pointed out that the deployment of the UN forces would become possible only after the weapons withdrawal process was completed and the issue was agreed on with the self-proclaimed Donbass republics. The Russian president said that the deployment of the UN forces could help resolve the Ukrainian crisis.

