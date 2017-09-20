UN Security Council passes resolution on peacekeeping reform

UN Security Council passes resolution on peacekeeping reformWorld September 20, 20:14
UN peacekeepers should use force only for self-defense — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 20, 20:01
Breaking of Idlib siege leaves three Russian servicemen woundedMilitary & Defense September 20, 19:00
Ukraine's president requests UNSC to deploy UN mission to Donbass as soon as possibleWorld September 20, 18:30
Diplomat believes Morgan Freeman was 'roped in' to be weaponized in anti-Russia crusadeRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 20, 18:02
Russian lawyer blasts ‘medieval’ efforts by UK Paralympic athletes to fake handicapSport September 20, 17:36
Aftermath of powerful earthquake in MexicoWorld September 20, 17:28
Over 50 countries sign nuclear weapons ban treaty at UNWorld September 20, 17:15
Trump accuses Hillary Clinton of allowing Pyongyang to develop nuclear weaponsWorld September 20, 17:06
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
UNITED NATIONS, September 20./TASS/. The UN Security Council passed on Wednesday a resolution urging higher efficiency of peacekeeping operations, including through a more thorough planning. The document was backed by all 15 countries, including Russia.
The seven-page document points to a need for a more thorough planning of peacekeeping missions, strengthening of their potentials as well as better training for their personnel. With that in view, the UN Security Council welcomed plans of Secretary General Antonio Guterres to prepare a plan for reforming the UN peacekeeping activity.
The resolution was passed at a session on UN’s peacekeeping reform, in which the heads of state and foreign ministers from more than 30 countries take part.