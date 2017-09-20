Back to Main page
UN Security Council passes resolution on peacekeeping reform

World
September 20, 20:14 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS

Еhe resolution was passed at a session on UN’s peacekeeping reform, in which the heads of state and foreign ministers from more than 30 countries take part

©  AP Photo/Jason DeCrow

UNITED NATIONS, September 20./TASS/. The UN Security Council passed on Wednesday a resolution urging higher efficiency of peacekeeping operations, including through a more thorough planning. The document was backed by all 15 countries, including Russia.

The seven-page document points to a need for a more thorough planning of peacekeeping missions, strengthening of their potentials as well as better training for their personnel. With that in view, the UN Security Council welcomed plans of Secretary General Antonio Guterres to prepare a plan for reforming the UN peacekeeping activity.

The resolution was passed at a session on UN’s peacekeeping reform, in which the heads of state and foreign ministers from more than 30 countries take part.

