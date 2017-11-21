Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin and Assad meet in Sochi

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 21, 8:07 UTC+3

Assad expects Russia will support Syria in preventing external players from meddling in the country's domestic affairs

© Mikhail Klimentiev/Presidential press service/TASS

SOCHI, November 21. /TASS/. On November 20, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

"On November 20, talks took place between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who made a working visit to Russia," the statement reads.

Putin also introduced Assad to the senior officials of the Russian Defense Ministry and the General Staff, who are currently in Sochi for a series of meetings on defense issues.

The two leaders agree that military operation in Syria is coming to and end. The Russian and Syrian presidents also emphasized the need to launch political processes in the country: 

"I believe that the problem of terrorism is a global one, a lot should be done to achieve a complete victory over terrorism, but as far as our cooperation in the fight against terrorists in Syria goes, the military operation is really coming to an end," Putin said. "I think, now the main thing is to move to political processes, and I am pleased to see your readiness to work with everyone willing to establish peace and find solutions," the Russian leader added.

"Over this time, huge successes have been achieved, both on the battlefield an on the political level. Many areas in Syria have been liberated from terrorists, and civilians who were forced to leave those areas have been able to return," Assad pointed out. "We must admit that the operation made it possible to advance the process of political settlement in Syria," he added.

Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
Persons
Bashar Assad Vladimir Putin
