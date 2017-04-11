Syria and North Korea fight against 'wild ambitions' of big powers, Assad says

PYONGYANG, April 11. /TASS/. Syria and North Korea jointly counteract the wild ambition of big powers that seek to master other countries, Syrian President Bashar Assad said in a congratulatory telegram sent to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on occasion of the 105th birthday of national founder Kim Il-sung.

"The two friendly countries celebrate this anniversary and, at the same time, conduct a war against big powers' wild ambition to subject all countries to their expansionist and dominationist policy and deprive them of their rights to self-determination," the telegram says, according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Syria and North Korea are struggling for their rights to self-determination, national sovereignty and security, Assad said, expressing confidence that "the relations of friendship and cooperation between the two countries would grow stronger in conformity with the interests of the two peoples."

In another telegram, Assad congratulated Kim Jong-un on occasion of the 5th anniversary of his assumption of the top posts. The Syrian president said this confirmed that the country’s leadership and people have "full confidence" in Kim Jong-un.

Kim Jong-un became North Korea’s leader after the death of his father Kim Jong-il in December 2011. He is the chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea and the State Affairs Commission. Kim Jong-un is also Commander-in-Chief of the country’s Armed Forces and has the title of Marshal.