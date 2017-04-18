Putin congratulates Assad on 71st anniversary of Syria’s independence

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has received congratulations from his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the 71st anniversary of Syria’s independence. The text of the telegram was made public by the Syrian president’s Office on Tuesday.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed talking to TASS that such a message had been sent to the Syrian leader.

"In a telegram to President Assad, Putin confirmed Russia’s intention to continue supporting the peaceful settlement of the Syrian crisis by means of a broad national dialogue," the Syrian president’s Office said on Twitter. "President Putin noted Russia’s willingness to provide effective support to the peaceful settlement of the Syrian crisis, the protection of Syria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty," the telegram reads.

The Russian president also "expressed confidence that the Russian-Syrian friendly relations will develop continuously."

On April 17, the Syrian general public celebrated the 71st anniversary of the country’s independence. The solemn ceremony to mark the Day of the evacuation of the French and British colonial troops was held on Mount Qasioun in Damascus where the memorial complex is located. It was followed by rallies and concerts, with patriotic songs performed in the city’s squares.