Putin congratulates Assad on 71st anniversary of Syria’s independence

Russia to develop anti-drone shrapnel ammunitionMilitary & Defense April 18, 15:55
Suspected organizer of St. Petersburg subway terror attack pleads guiltyWorld April 18, 15:47
Sberbank becomes most valuable Russian brandBusiness & Economy April 18, 15:25
Kremlin has no particular interest in UK’s snap parliamentary electionRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 18, 15:11
Putin congratulates Assad on 71st anniversary of Syria’s independenceWorld April 18, 14:36
Defense Ministry: No complaints about chemical incidents in Syria's IdlibWorld April 18, 14:35
Russian climbers to summit Everest, pay respects to late heroes on the waySociety & Culture April 18, 14:18
Huge state-of-the-art Arctic military base open for viewingMilitary & Defense April 18, 13:28
Reports on alleged abductions of gays in Chechnya not confirmed — human rights chiefSociety & Culture April 18, 13:04
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has received congratulations from his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the 71st anniversary of Syria’s independence. The text of the telegram was made public by the Syrian president’s Office on Tuesday.
Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed talking to TASS that such a message had been sent to the Syrian leader.
"In a telegram to President Assad, Putin confirmed Russia’s intention to continue supporting the peaceful settlement of the Syrian crisis by means of a broad national dialogue," the Syrian president’s Office said on Twitter. "President Putin noted Russia’s willingness to provide effective support to the peaceful settlement of the Syrian crisis, the protection of Syria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty," the telegram reads.
The Russian president also "expressed confidence that the Russian-Syrian friendly relations will develop continuously."
On April 17, the Syrian general public celebrated the 71st anniversary of the country’s independence. The solemn ceremony to mark the Day of the evacuation of the French and British colonial troops was held on Mount Qasioun in Damascus where the memorial complex is located. It was followed by rallies and concerts, with patriotic songs performed in the city’s squares.