Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin congratulates Assad on 71st anniversary of Syria’s independence

World
April 18, 14:36 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The Russian president also "expressed confidence that the Russian-Syrian friendly relations will develop"
Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has received congratulations from his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the 71st anniversary of Syria’s independence. The text of the telegram was made public by the Syrian president’s Office on Tuesday.

Read also
Kremlin dismisses calls on Russia to distance itself from Assad as absurd

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed talking to TASS that such a message had been sent to the Syrian leader.

"In a telegram to President Assad, Putin confirmed Russia’s intention to continue supporting the peaceful settlement of the Syrian crisis by means of a broad national dialogue," the Syrian president’s Office said on Twitter. "President Putin noted Russia’s willingness to provide effective support to the peaceful settlement of the Syrian crisis, the protection of Syria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty," the telegram reads.

The Russian president also "expressed confidence that the Russian-Syrian friendly relations will develop continuously."

On April 17, the Syrian general public celebrated the 71st anniversary of the country’s independence. The solemn ceremony to mark the Day of the evacuation of the French and British colonial troops was held on Mount Qasioun in Damascus where the memorial complex is located. It was followed by rallies and concerts, with patriotic songs performed in the city’s squares.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
11
Russia mourns victims of St. Petersburg metro blast
12
Deadly blast strikes St. Petersburg's subway
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Citizens of 18 countries can visit Russia’s Far East without visas
2
Russia to develop anti-drone shrapnel ammunition
3
Russian delegation travelling to Egypt to discuss Mistral equipment deal — source
4
Huge state-of-the-art Arctic military base open for viewing
5
Kremlin has no particular interest in UK’s snap parliamentary election
6
North Korean ambassador warns thermonuclear war may break out anytime
7
Putin congratulates Assad on 71st anniversary of Syria’s independence
TOP STORIES
Реклама