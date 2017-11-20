Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia offers US to jointly ensure humanitarian supplies for refugees in Syrian camp

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 20, 21:43 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian military have offered US colleagues to jointly ensure safe delivery of humanitarian supplies to the Syrian camp Rukban

MOSCOW, November 20./TASS/. Russian military have offered US colleagues to jointly ensure safe delivery of humanitarian supplies for refugees in the Syrian camp Rukban, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its news bulletin on Monday.

It said Russian military had referred proposals to the US command in At Tanf "to jointly ensure the safety of humanitarian aid deliveries for the people staying at the camp". "As the winter time approaches, humanitarian aid to Rukban must be delivered shortly," said the report posted on the website of the Russian Defense Ministry.

The Russian center for reconciliation of the warring parties has also urged assistance to the Syrian authorities in mine clearing efforts in the areas that were scenes of warfare. "Government efforts are insufficient, assistance of the international community is needed for humanitarian demining," the center said, noting that there have been no decisions on assistance to the Syrian authorities from international organizations as of yet.

Russian military have repeatedly warned about a worsening situation in Rukban, pointing to continuing "spread of drugs, propaganda and recruitment of people into terrorist organizations". The reconciliation center also said that the US military who deployed a base in At Tanf prevent the delivery of humanitarian cargoes for the camp.

"At the same time, the American side and illegal armed formations impede establishment of a safe passage for humanitarian cargos to be delivered to the people in the camp," it said.

Early in November, Russian specialists said actions by US military and the US-led coalition in the area of At Tanf can be qualified as a war crime. In particular, they said US military were not providing assistance to the refugees injured in a shootout near the Rukban camp on October 29.

Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
