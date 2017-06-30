Russia delivers aid to Aleppo refugees

ALEPPO /Syria/, June 30. /TASS/. Officers from the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the opposing sides in Syria continue to deliver food sets to refugees from Aleppo, a spokesman for the Center told TASS on Friday.

"Food sets for the refugees from the areas seized by terrorists contain food that the families would use for several days, particularly sugar, flour, canned beef. We have handed dozens of such food sets over to the people in need within half an hour," Alexander Bulantsev, an officer at the northern department of the Center for Reconciliation, told reporters.

According to him, during the Eid al-Fitr celebrations, which will last in Syria until Saturday, thousands of food sets for the families of the dead Syrian military servicemen, children from kindergartens, teachers and low-income families have been delivered to the Aleppo refugee centers.