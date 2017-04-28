Back to Main page
Russian Airborne Force medics return from Syria after carrying out humanitarian missions

World
April 28, 10:28 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the doctors managed to provide medical assistance to more than 15,000 people

© Vadim Grishankin/Russian Defence Ministry Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The 35th Separate Medical Unit of the Russian Airborne Force has returned to the city of Pskov after carrying out humanitarian missions in Syria, the Defense Ministry’s press service said in a statement on Friday.

"The 35th Separate Medical Unit of the Russian Airborne Force has returned to Pskov after carrying out humanitarian tasks in Syria," the statement reads. "For several months, military doctors and nurses were providing medical assistance to Syrian civilians returning to their homes," the statement adds.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the doctors managed to provide medical assistance to more than 15,000 people. Mobile medical teams traveled to different areas providing medical care to 120-140 people during one trip. The unit members traveled to over 100 settlements in the Latakia Governorate, Homs Governorate and Hama Governorate. More than 250 trips were carried out.

The defense ministry added that the Airborne Force medical unit consisting of more than 100 specialists had been deployed to the Hmeimim airbase in January in order to provide medical care to civilians who had suffered from militant violence. The Russian doctors performed a lot of medical examinations and provided medical consultations. The unit set up an emergency room, a surgery department and a gynecology department, besides, there were also therapists, pediatricians and psychologists. Mobile ultrasound machines, electrocardiogram machines, X-ray equipment as well as hematology labs were used for diagnosing.

