Kremlin rejects allegations of Russian involvement in Catalan independence bid

November 15, 13:46 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Kremlin calls reports on alleged Moscow involvement in the developments around Catalonia’s independence referendum 'anti-Russian hysteria'

MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. Reports on the alleged "Moscow connection" in the developments around Catalonia’s independence referendum are reminiscent of the manifestations of anti-Russian hysteria in other countries, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"Neither the Spanish authorities nor NATO nor newspapers have furnished any noteworthy arguments in favor of trustworthiness of this statement," he said. "In light of this, we consider these accusations to be unsubstantiated and similar to the voluntary or involuntary continuation of the hysteria that can be observed in the US and some other countries," Peskov stressed.

Реклама