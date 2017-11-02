Back to Main page
Court in Spain issues warrant to arrest former Catalan president — media

World
November 02, 20:46 UTC+3 MADRID

The court also issued a warrant to arrest four former members of the regional government

MADRID, November 2. /TASS/. Spain's national judicial board, Audiencia National on Thursday passed a resolution on issuing a warrant to arrest the former president of Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont, and four former members of the regional government, who did not report on the court for giving evidence earlier on the same day, La Vanguardia newspaper said.

