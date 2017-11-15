Moscow promises tit-for-tat response to pressure on Russian media

MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. Moscow will continue to give tit-for-tat responses to pressure on Russian media active in other countries, Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Wednesday.

At a Duma meeting discussing the possibility to recognize foreign media outlets as foreign agents, Volodin said that "we are talking about a symmetrical response and point out that our media should not be treated that way." "Moreover, if a foreign state makes such decisions, we should respond. And we will continue to do that," the Duma Speaker added.

Volodin pointed out that the foreign agent media amendments "have been introduced, first and foremost, as a response to the actions that the United States made against Russian media outlets," which could not leave Russian parliament members indifferent. "In this connection, we have agreed that we will take steps to mirror those actions in accordance with a law that would make it possible to recognize foreign media outlets as foreign agents," the State Duma speaker said, adding that there had been no such law in Russia before, but it existed in the United States.

On Wednesday, the State Duma passed the second reading of the foreign agent media amendments, with 409 out of 450 Duma members voting in their favor. After a foreign media outlet is declared a foreign agent, it will become subject to restrictions currently imposed on non-profit organization declared foreign agents. Besides, they will face the same responsibility for law violations.