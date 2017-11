MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. Moscow’s response to Washington’s steps against Russian mass media outlets will be adequate, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday, calling for some patience.

"If we say tit-for-tat (measures), this means adequate," Lavrov told reporters, noting that Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier said that Moscow’s response would be quick and symmetrical. "One needs to summon up patience for a short period of time."