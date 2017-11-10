Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

MP vows Russia’s foreign agent law will have ‘just as much bite’ on media as in US

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 10, 15:05 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The US Department of Justice earlier said that the US branch of Russia’s RT television channel should register as a foreign agent by November 13

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. The legal criteria for recognizing foreign mass media outlets as foreign agents in Russia will have ‘just as much teeth’ as those on the books in the US, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s State Duma (lower house) Information Policy, Information Technologies and Communications Committee, Alexander Yushchenko, told TASS on Friday.

Read also

Russia’s State Duma may pass foreign agent media law

State Duma Vice Speaker Pyotr Tolstoy earlier said that Russian lawmakers are in the process of drafting bills on tit-for-tat restrictions against media outlets financed from abroad and circulating undesirable content throughout Russia. He stressed that these measures would be taken in response to the US Justice Department’s demand that Russia’s RT television channel should register as a foreign agent. According to Tolstoy, Russia could pass a foreign agent law for mass media outlets.

"I think some practical steps, such as amendments to the law on media will follow next week," Yushchenko noted. "I believe it is necessary to enshrine some specific provisions in the legislation, namely, which foreign media outlets should be considered foreign agents," he specified.

"Our (foreign agent law) will have just as much bite as in the US," the lawmaker promised.

The US Department of Justice earlier said that the US branch of Russia’s RT television channel, RT America, should register as a foreign agent by November 13. RT Managing Director Alexey Nikolov stated at a meeting of the Provisional Commission of Russia’s Federation Council (upper house of parliament) on Information Policy and Media Interaction that the TV channel had not registered as a foreign agent.

Later on, RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan said the TV network had to agree to register as a foreign agent, otherwise the channel would not be able to work in the US, since its bank accounts can be frozen, and its head could face arrest.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: India's Russian submarine leak and Russia-US ties 'beyond repair'
2
MP vows Russia’s foreign agent law will have ‘just as much bite’ on media as in US
3
NATO practices nuclear weapons use procedures on its eastern flank, Russian top brass says
4
Some 74,000 tickets already sold for Russia-Argentina friendly football match in Moscow
5
Siemens mulls supplying turbines to Russia's energy facilities
6
Syrian military backed by Russian air power free last IS stronghold
7
This week in photos: Quokka selfie, Brazilian bridge jump and Thai king laid to rest
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама