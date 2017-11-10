Russia, China to look for new areas of cooperation — Putin

DANANG /Vietnam/, November 10. /TASS/. Russia and China will look for new areas of cooperation and will spare no effort to implement the projects they already have, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"I would like to note that our efforts are not in vain. Trade growth exceeds 35% This is good news. You have mentioned a number of big projects in various areas. We will continue to work hard on them," Putin said at a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. "We will look for new areas of cooperation. I am sure we will find them."

The Russian leader congratulated Xi Jinping on his reelection Secretary General of China’s Communist Party at the October congress. "The results of the congress proved not only your high authority but also the wide support of the Chinese people to your course," he said, adding that comprehensive strategic cooperation with China remains a top priority of Russia’s foreign policy.

The Chinese leader, in turn, thanked Putin for his congratulation. He also hailed successful implementation of a number of joint projects, including in the gas sector and aircraft building, as well as progress in linking China’s The Belt and the Road initiative with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). Xi Jinping stressed that China is ready to further develop relations with Russia.