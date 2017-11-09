Railway from China to Europe may have good impact on Russian and Kazakh economies — Putin

CHELYABINSK, November 9. /TASS/. The launch of a new railway from China to Europe through the territories of Russia and Kazakhstan would have a positive impact on the industries and logistics of the two countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said summing up the plenary session of the XIV Forum of Interregional Cooperation of Russia and Kazakhstan.

"I am with what Nursultan Nazarbayev (President of Kazakhstan - TASS) said about the possible implementation of a major project to build a railway line from the People's Republic of China through Kazakhstan and Russia to Europe. This could be a very good incentive for the development of different branches of production," he said.

The Russian president also marked a positive effect of this project in terms of logistics and development of transit.

"This would give a good impetus to the development of a number of industries, since the project could be very ambitious," Putin said.

The Russian president also praised the richness of content of the forum in Chelyabinsk.

"We discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral interregional cooperation in various fields, talked about what should be done in the future in order to improve our interaction in trade, investment, industrial cooperation, science and education, he said.