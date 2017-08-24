Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Experts deem Eurasian high speed railway link between China and EU promising

Business & Economy
August 24, 21:18 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian Railways said earlier that the construction of the HSR can be completed by 2026

Share
1 pages in this article
© Russia's Defense Ministry/TASS

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. The participants of the meeting of the Russian-Chinese work group on high-speed railway cooperation have considered a preliminary technical and economic feasibility study and deemed the project for the construction of the Eurasia high-speed railway link between China and the European Union (EU) promising, Russian Railways railroad monopoly said in a statement on Thursday.

According to preliminary calculations, the Eurasia high speed railway (HSR) will become the biggest project in the area of railroad transport in the world.

Read also

Eurasia high speed railway from Germany to China can be built by 2026

"The level of shared understanding and the support provided to the project by authorities of both countries enable them to efficiently solve the key technological and organizational issues. We have managed to bring together positions in many areas since our last meeting," First Vice President of Russian Railways Alexander Misharin was quoted as saying.

The total length of the Eurasia HSR will be 9,447 km (Beijing - Moscow - Berlin distance), including the Russian segment of 2,366 km. The construction cost of the Russian segment is estimated at 3.6 trillion rubles ($60.9 bln).

Russian Railways said earlier that the construction of the HSR can be completed by 2026. The construction start at different segments varies from 2018 (Moscow - Kazan HSR) to 2023 (Krasnoye-Moscow and Chelyabinsk - Zolotaya Sopka). The Russian segment of the HSR is expected to be laid from Krasnoye Station close to the border on Belarus to Zolotaya Sopka Station in the vicinity of the border with Kazakhstan.

The work group's agenda also included consultations on issues related to financial participation of the Chinese side in the Moscow-Kazan high-speed railroad project. The sides discussed ways to share risks between the participants of the project, as well as the results of talks with Russian and international banks, global financial organizations, including the New Development Bank (NDB) BRICS, pension funds and insurance companies on the issues of financing, Russian Railways said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia shows off military trophies seized from terrorists in Syria
2
Foreign customers mull buying Russian amphibious assault boats
3
Russia objects Interpol’s repeated refusal to put Browder on wanted list
4
Experts deem Eurasian high speed railway link between China and EU promising
5
International investigators receive additional data on MH17 crash from Russia
6
Development of Caspian ports to attract Iranian investors to Russia’s North Caucasus
7
Russian defense minister examines weapons seized from terrorists in Syria
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама