Putin, Erdogan to meet on November 13 — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, November 8./TASS/. The Russian and Turkish presidents, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will meet in Sochi on November 13 to discuss bilateral relations and the situation in Syria.
"Next talks between our president and President of the Republic of Turkey Erdogan will take place in Sochi on November 13," Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.
He said the presidents will discuss all trajectories of bilateral cooperation "that is now gaining momentum and has already reached the pre-crisis level". "As for the second part - these will be issues of the Syrian settlement," Ushakov added, stressing that the talks will be focused mostly on that issue.
According to Ushakov, an agreement on these talks was reached during a telephone conversation of the two leaders on October 28.