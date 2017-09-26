Putin discusses Kurdish referendum with Erdogan, Rouhani

Embassy of Spain evacuated in Moscow due to bomb scareWorld September 26, 14:21
MOSCOW, September 26./TASS/. The situation regarding the Iraqi Kurdistan independence referendum was discussed during telephone conversations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish and Iranian counterparts - Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Hassan Rouhani, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.
"This issue was discussed during the telephone conversations," Peskov confirmed in reply to a question, without elaborating.
"In this case, Russia’s position did not see any changes, we still believe that maintaining territorial and political integrity of the state is extremely important for maintaining stability and security in the region, and for settling acute problems that are plentiful in the region," he said.