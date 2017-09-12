Turkey, Russia have no disagreement over Syria — Erdogan

Contract with Kuwait to supply T-90MS tanks can be signed before yearendMilitary & Defense September 12, 11:10
Turkey, Russia have no disagreement over Syria — ErdoganWorld September 12, 10:51
Deal on supplying Russian Ka-52K helicopters to Egypt may be inked soonMilitary & Defense September 12, 10:29
Russia, Kazakhstan sign contract for supply of 12 Su-30SM jetsMilitary & Defense September 12, 9:52
Russia considering over 50 requests for drone exportsMilitary & Defense September 12, 9:41
Russia to supply nearly 50 MiG-29 fighter jets to EgyptMilitary & Defense September 12, 9:23
Presidential aide: S-400 contract with Turkey signed, about to be executedMilitary & Defense September 12, 8:20
Turkey pays deposit to Russia on purchase of S-400 missile systemsWorld September 12, 8:16
EU refuses to recognize regional elections in Crimea, SevastopolWorld September 12, 4:36
ANKARA, September 12. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told the Hurriyet daily that Ankara does not have any disagreements with Moscow over Syria.
"Currently, the process in Idlib is being run as we agreed with Russia. There are no disputes with Russia on it. No controversy was brought to the agenda during our meeting with Iran," Erdogan said.
The Turkish leader said "healthy talks will continue following the Astana summit." "The process is developing positively," he said.
The sixth international meeting on Syria is scheduled to take place in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana on September 14-15. The parties are particularly expected to consider a number of documents concerning the Syrian de-escalation zones and continue the work on agreeing on the controlling forces in Idlib. The sides will also adopt a joint statement on the demining of Syria’s historical landmarks included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.