Turkey, Russia have no disagreement over Syria — Erdogan

World
September 12, 10:51 UTC+3 ANKARA

The Turkish president said "healthy talks will continue following the Astana summit"

ANKARA, September 12. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told the Hurriyet daily that Ankara does not have any disagreements with Moscow over Syria.

Read also

Putin notes serious headway on Syrian settlement, particularly thanks to Turkey

"Currently, the process in Idlib is being run as we agreed with Russia. There are no disputes with Russia on it. No controversy was brought to the agenda during our meeting with Iran," Erdogan said.

The Turkish leader said "healthy talks will continue following the Astana summit." "The process is developing positively," he said.

The sixth international meeting on Syria is scheduled to take place in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana on September 14-15. The parties are particularly expected to consider a number of documents concerning the Syrian de-escalation zones and continue the work on agreeing on the controlling forces in Idlib. The sides will also adopt a joint statement on the demining of Syria’s historical landmarks included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Topics
Syrian conflict
Persons
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
