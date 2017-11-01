Putin satisfied with trilateral summit of Russia, Iran, Azerbaijan

TEHRAN, November 1. /TASS/. Security issues, the fight against terrorism and economic cooperation were discussed at the trilateral summit of Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan in Tehran, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters.

"We have discussed important issues concerning stability, the fight against crime and terrorism, but of course, economic matters topped the agenda," he said. As an example, Putin mentioned the North-South Transport Corridor, which "has already been tested, since last year, the first deliveries began from India to Iran, Russia and further on." "This route has proved its economic feasibility and effectiveness," Putin stressed.

He was hopeful that the summit "was not in vain." "We have actually discussed very important trilateral issues," he added. According to the Russian president, "if we work in an open and benevolent way and, seeking a positive result, then our work will do good to our countries and our people."

The Russian leader pointed out that he was satisfied with the meeting’s outcome. He thanked Iran’s leadership for the invitation, and expressed gratitude to "the residents of Tehran for the patience they had to have while we were moving around the city." "We could see that it wasn’t easy," Putin said referring to the traffic in the Iranian capital.