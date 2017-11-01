Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin satisfied with trilateral summit of Russia, Iran, Azerbaijan

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 01, 22:05 UTC+3 TEHRAN

The Russian leader was hopeful that the summit "was not in vain"

Share
1 pages in this article

TEHRAN, November 1. /TASS/. Security issues, the fight against terrorism and economic cooperation were discussed at the trilateral summit of Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan in Tehran, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters.

"We have discussed important issues concerning stability, the fight against crime and terrorism, but of course, economic matters topped the agenda," he said. As an example, Putin mentioned the North-South Transport Corridor, which "has already been tested, since last year, the first deliveries began from India to Iran, Russia and further on." "This route has proved its economic feasibility and effectiveness," Putin stressed.

Read also

Putin says joint work with Iran over Syria fruitful

Putin confirms readiness to supply gas to Northern Iran via Azerbaijani pipeline

Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan to hold summit talks in Moscow in 2018

He was hopeful that the summit "was not in vain." "We have actually discussed very important trilateral issues," he added. According to the Russian president, "if we work in an open and benevolent way and, seeking a positive result, then our work will do good to our countries and our people."

The Russian leader pointed out that he was satisfied with the meeting’s outcome. He thanked Iran’s leadership for the invitation, and expressed gratitude to "the residents of Tehran for the patience they had to have while we were moving around the city." "We could see that it wasn’t easy," Putin said referring to the traffic in the Iranian capital.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia may close airspace to Dutch aircraft — media
2
Russian skiers Legkov, Belov slapped with life bans, stripped of 2014 Olympic results
3
From Terminator to combat systems of the future: Main advantages of Russia’s armor armada
4
Russian strategic bombers hammer terrorists’ facilities in Syria
5
Russia may upgrade advanced Su-57 aircraft to 6th-generation fighter jet
6
Lawmaker blasts Sobchak’s Crimea statement as ‘affront’ to peninsula’s voters
7
Chechnya head blames Kiev spy agencies for hit on 'anti-Putin plotter' and his wife
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама