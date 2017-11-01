Putin satisfied with trilateral summit of Russia, Iran, Azerbaijan

Putin confirms readiness to supply gas to Northern Iran via Azerbaijani pipelineBusiness & Economy November 01, 21:46
Moscow Zoo expects to get giant panda from ChinaSociety & Culture November 01, 21:36
UN General Assembly urges US for 26th time to end Cuba embargoWorld November 01, 21:27
Russian Central Bank president, RT editor get into Forbes’s 100 most powerful womenBusiness & Economy November 01, 20:43
From Terminator to combat systems of the future: Main advantages of Russia’s armor armadaMilitary & Defense November 01, 19:36
Russian skiers Legkov, Belov slapped with life bans, stripped of 2014 Olympic resultsSport November 01, 18:43
Artificial intelligence to replace pilot in aircraft cockpit — Russian senatorMilitary & Defense November 01, 18:08
Lawmaker blasts Sobchak’s Crimea statement as ‘affront’ to peninsula’s votersRussian Politics & Diplomacy November 01, 17:36
Moscow college student murders instructor, then commits suicideSociety & Culture November 01, 17:05
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
TEHRAN, November 1. /TASS/. Security issues, the fight against terrorism and economic cooperation were discussed at the trilateral summit of Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan in Tehran, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters.
"We have discussed important issues concerning stability, the fight against crime and terrorism, but of course, economic matters topped the agenda," he said. As an example, Putin mentioned the North-South Transport Corridor, which "has already been tested, since last year, the first deliveries began from India to Iran, Russia and further on." "This route has proved its economic feasibility and effectiveness," Putin stressed.
He was hopeful that the summit "was not in vain." "We have actually discussed very important trilateral issues," he added. According to the Russian president, "if we work in an open and benevolent way and, seeking a positive result, then our work will do good to our countries and our people."
The Russian leader pointed out that he was satisfied with the meeting’s outcome. He thanked Iran’s leadership for the invitation, and expressed gratitude to "the residents of Tehran for the patience they had to have while we were moving around the city." "We could see that it wasn’t easy," Putin said referring to the traffic in the Iranian capital.