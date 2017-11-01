Back to Main page
Putin confirms readiness to supply gas to Northern Iran via Azerbaijani pipeline

Business & Economy
November 01, 21:46 UTC+3

Putin has called on Azerbaijan, Iran to coordinate efforts with Russia in energy sector

Russian President Vladimir Putin, President of Iran Hassan Rouhani and Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev

Russian President Vladimir Putin, President of Iran Hassan Rouhani and Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

TEHRAN, November 1. /TASS/. Russia is ready to deliver natural gas to Northern Iran via the pipeline system of Azerbaijan, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday after Russian-Azerbaijani-Iranian talks.

"I would like to note that despite huge production of hydrocarbons in each of our countries, there is an interest surprisingly to supply this feedstock to each other, taking internal logistics into consideration," the Russian president said.

"For example, we confirm our readiness to supply gas via pipeline transport systems of Azerbaijan to the north of Iran, which can be economically feasible for our partners," Putin noted.

Putin has voiced the confidence that Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran should not put up competition to one another in the market of energy resources and should coordinate their efforts instead.

"It is known perfectly well that Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan are important producers of hydrocarbon resources but this doesn't mean we should compete with one another," Putin said. "What this means is that we must coordinate our efforts."

