Putin confirms readiness to supply gas to Northern Iran via Azerbaijani pipeline

Putin confirms readiness to supply gas to Northern Iran via Azerbaijani pipelineBusiness & Economy November 01, 21:46
Moscow Zoo expects to get giant panda from ChinaSociety & Culture November 01, 21:36
UN General Assembly urges US for 26th time to end Cuba embargoWorld November 01, 21:27
Russian Central Bank president, RT editor get into Forbes’s 100 most powerful womenBusiness & Economy November 01, 20:43
From Terminator to combat systems of the future: Main advantages of Russia’s armor armadaMilitary & Defense November 01, 19:36
Russian skiers Legkov, Belov slapped with life bans, stripped of 2014 Olympic resultsSport November 01, 18:43
Artificial intelligence to replace pilot in aircraft cockpit — Russian senatorMilitary & Defense November 01, 18:08
Lawmaker blasts Sobchak’s Crimea statement as ‘affront’ to peninsula’s votersRussian Politics & Diplomacy November 01, 17:36
Moscow college student murders instructor, then commits suicideSociety & Culture November 01, 17:05
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
TEHRAN, November 1. /TASS/. Russia is ready to deliver natural gas to Northern Iran via the pipeline system of Azerbaijan, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday after Russian-Azerbaijani-Iranian talks.
"I would like to note that despite huge production of hydrocarbons in each of our countries, there is an interest surprisingly to supply this feedstock to each other, taking internal logistics into consideration," the Russian president said.
"For example, we confirm our readiness to supply gas via pipeline transport systems of Azerbaijan to the north of Iran, which can be economically feasible for our partners," Putin noted.
Putin has voiced the confidence that Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran should not put up competition to one another in the market of energy resources and should coordinate their efforts instead.
"It is known perfectly well that Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan are important producers of hydrocarbon resources but this doesn't mean we should compete with one another," Putin said. "What this means is that we must coordinate our efforts."