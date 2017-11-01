Back to Main page
Putin says joint work with Iran over Syria fruitful

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 01, 20:31 UTC+3

A regular round of talks has just ended with a good result, the Russian leader said

TEHRAN, November 1. /TASS/. Russia is engaged in fruitful cooperation with Iran seeking a solution to the Syria crisis that not a single country can solve unilaterally, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday after the talks with counterparts of Iran and Azerbaijan, Hassan Rouhani and Ilham Aliyev.

The Russian leader pointed out that earlier on Wednesday he had held bilateral talks with Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani and later with Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Both talks focused on security in the region, the Iran nuclear deal and Syria crisis.

"We work with Iran quite efficiently. We manage to negotiate positions on Syria. Thanks to our joint efforts and also to Turkey’s efforts, … the situation in the territory [of Syria] regarding the fight against terrorism is developing very positively as well as the process of negotiations, which are underway in Astana. A regular round of talks has just ended and ended with good results."

"There are loads of questions and problems" in this sphere, he added. "None of them is possible to be solved unilaterally. None of the countries is capable of solving this problem unilaterally."

The talks with Rouhani covered Russian-Iranian economic cooperation in energy, automotive industry, agriculture and other sectors, Putin said. The talks with Ayatollah Ali Khamenei were detailed, meaningful and useful, the Russian president said adding Moscow was looking to continuing positive cooperation with Iranian counterparts and partners.

The talks with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev made it possible to ‘synchronize watches’ concerning the most topical issues and to discuss prospects for the two countries’ cooperation.

 

Реклама