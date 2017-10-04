Back to Main page
Russia to step up anti-terror cooperation in Syria with Turkey, Iran — Lavrov

World
October 04, 2:53 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"Turkey and Iran play, in the full sense of the word, the key role in terms of stabilizing the situation in Syria and Iraq," Lavrov said

1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Russia is set to step up close cooperation with Turkey and Iran to counter terrorist groups in Syria and Iraq, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with Pan-Arab newspaper Asharq Al-Awasat, published on Wednesday.

According to Lavrov, Moscow’s daily practical cooperation with Ankara and Tehran at all levels illustrates that "Turkey and Iran play, in the full sense of the word, the key role in terms of stabilizing the situation in Syria and Iraq."

"Given the complex and multidimensional challenges the Middle East faces, we think that the increased foreign political interaction between Moscow, Ankara and Tehran meets the interests of all States of the region," Russia’s top diplomat said.

"We intend to continue a deepened exchange of views and active and vigorous work with Turkish and Iranian partners, first of all, to counter terrorist structures in Syria and Iraq, and to steadily normalize the situation in the Middle East at large," he continued. "This, inter alia, was discussed during the negotiations between President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart last September 28."

The minister said that during their latest meeting, the heads of the two states reiterated their commitment "to abide by the Astana agreements, continue close interaction between foreign ministries, as well as military and special services with a view to deepening the coordination of joint actions to settle the crisis in Syria and resolve other regional problems.".

Topics
Syrian conflict
