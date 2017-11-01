Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan to hold summit talks in Moscow in 2018

World
November 01, 19:59 UTC+3

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed to hold the next summit in Russia

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Leaders of Iran, Russia and Azerbaijan will hold the next summit talks in Moscow, Iranian President Hasan Rouhani told a news conference on Wednesday upon the outcome of trilateral talks.

"[Russian President] Vladimir Putin proposed to hold the next summit in Russia and we agreed," Rouhani said. "We announce hereby the next summit will be held in the Russian Federation next year."

Read also

Russian, Iranian top diplomats discuss coordination in Astana process on Syria

Russian oil companies discuss joint projects in Iran

Azerbaijani president calls for security cooperation with Russia

Russian, Azerbaijani military officials discuss border security issues

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Mikheil Saakashvili, former governor of the Odessa Region, leader of the New Forces Movement, attends a rally organized by his supporters outside the Ukrainian Parliament
8
Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia may upgrade advanced Su-57 aircraft to 6th-generation fighter jet
2
Russian strategic bombers hammer terrorists’ facilities in Syria
3
From Terminator to combat systems of the future: Main advantages of Russia’s armor armada
4
Russia calls for US blockade of Cuba to be lifted fully and immediately
5
Putin arrives in Tehran
6
Russia and China mull integrating national payment systems
7
Russia test-launches intercontinental ballistic missile RS-24
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама