Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan to hold summit talks in Moscow in 2018

From Terminator to combat systems of the future: Main advantages of Russia’s armor armadaMilitary & Defense November 01, 19:36
Artificial intelligence to replace pilot in aircraft cockpit — Russian senatorMilitary & Defense November 01, 18:08
Lawmaker blasts Sobchak’s Crimea statement as ‘affront’ to peninsula’s votersRussian Politics & Diplomacy November 01, 17:36
Moscow college student murders instructor, then commits suicideSociety & Culture November 01, 17:05
Russian strategic bombers hammer terrorists’ facilities in SyriaMilitary & Defense November 01, 16:35
Senators suggest Russian companies launch Twitter ad boycottBusiness & Economy November 01, 16:18
Kremlin offers condolences to Americans over Manhattan terror attackRussian Politics & Diplomacy November 01, 15:50
World Sambo Championship 2017 in Sochi to see new record of global participantsSport November 01, 15:42
Chechnya head blames Kiev spy agencies for hit on 'anti-Putin plotter' and his wifeRussian Politics & Diplomacy November 01, 15:15
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Leaders of Iran, Russia and Azerbaijan will hold the next summit talks in Moscow, Iranian President Hasan Rouhani told a news conference on Wednesday upon the outcome of trilateral talks.
"[Russian President] Vladimir Putin proposed to hold the next summit in Russia and we agreed," Rouhani said. "We announce hereby the next summit will be held in the Russian Federation next year."