Russian, Azerbaijani military officials discuss border security issues

BAKU, August 12. /TASS/. Heads of the Russian and Azerbaijani Border Guard Services Vladimir Kulishov and Elchin Guliyev have discussed the situation along the border between the two countries at a working meeting, the press service of the Azerbaijani State Border Service reported on Saturday.

According to the press service, the talks were held in Azerbaijan’s Qusar District bordering Russia. "The two sides exchanged views on the situation on the Azerbaijani-Russian border, border checkpoints, including in the Caspian Sea. and pointed to the importance of cooperation in the fight against threats to border security," the press service noted. The parties also "discussed prospects for further cooperation and expressed willingness to continue work on the demarcation of the state border".

"The heads of the Azerbaijani and Russian border services assessed positively the dynamics of bilateral cooperation development", the press service added.