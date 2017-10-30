Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian, Iranian top diplomats discuss coordination in Astana process on Syria

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 30, 17:15 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif have discussed coordination between the two countries in the Astana process on Syria on Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

"The ministers discussed issues concerning further coordination of actions in order to successfully advance the Astana process on political settlement in Syria," the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

Read also

Putin and Erdogan give positive assessment to joint efforts in Astana process

Astana-hosted Syrian peace talks to focus on de-escalation zones, humanitarian issues

UN Syria envoy not taking part in Astana meeting

Lavrov comments on Astana talks on Syria

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Tupolev-95MS escorted by US, Japanese jets over western Pacific
2
Putin says foreign agents’ number among NGOs significantly drops
3
Putin stresses no deep enmity in society exists, but certain flare-ups must be dealt with
4
Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier's experience in Syria included in training programs
5
Fourth Borei-class submarine to be floated out in November
6
Northern Arctic University hosts WorldSkill Russia qualifying tournament
7
Russian rescuers arrive in Spitsbergen to help in missing helicopter search
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама