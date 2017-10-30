UN Syria envoy not taking part in Astana meeting

Leopardess named after Pamela Anderson gives birth to cub in Russian national parkSociety & Culture October 30, 9:43
Catalan leader has right to seek asylum in Belgium, official saysWorld October 30, 8:16
Medvedev hears emergency minister’s report about Mi-8 crashSociety & Culture October 30, 5:10
Human Rights Council head welcomes Telegram’s willingness to block extremist channelsSociety & Culture October 30, 4:33
Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier's experience in Syria included in training programsMilitary & Defense October 30, 3:32
De-escalation zones and humanitarian issues to be discussed at Syria talks in AstanaWorld October 30, 2:55
Over 100 ships ensure Russian Navy’s presence in World OceanMilitary & Defense October 30, 2:47
Transcontinental all-terrain vehicle expedition finishes in Russian Far EastSociety & Culture October 29, 7:51
Russian rescuers arrive in Spitsbergen to help in missing helicopter searchWorld October 29, 6:36
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ASTANA, October 30. /TASS/. United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura is not participating in the seventh international Astana meeting on resolving the situation in Syria, Kazakh Foreign Ministry Spokesman Anuar Zhainakov told TASS on Monday.
"I can confirm that Staffan de Mistura will not participate in the talks. Another official will represent the United Nations," he said.
Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry said earlier that all parties to the Astana talks on Syria had confirmed their participation in the upcoming talks. The Russian delegation is led by Presidential Representative for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev, the Turkish delegation is headed by Deputy Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry Sedat Onal, while Deputy Foreign Minister for Arab and African Affairs Hossein Jaberi Ansari leads the Iranian delegation. According to Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry, the meeting will also involve delegations of the Syrian government and opposition, while representatives of the United Nations, United States and Jordan will take part in the meeting as observers.
The seventh international meeting on Syria is being held in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana on October 30-31.