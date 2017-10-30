Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

UN Syria envoy not taking part in Astana meeting

World
October 30, 9:23 UTC+3 ASTANA

Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry said earlier that all parties to the Astana talks on Syria had confirmed their participation in the upcoming talks

Share
1 pages in this article

ASTANA, October 30. /TASS/. United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura is not participating in the seventh international Astana meeting on resolving the situation in Syria, Kazakh Foreign Ministry Spokesman Anuar Zhainakov told TASS on Monday.

Read also

De-escalation zones and humanitarian issues to be discussed at Syria talks in Astana

"I can confirm that Staffan de Mistura will not participate in the talks. Another official will represent the United Nations," he said.

Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry said earlier that all parties to the Astana talks on Syria had confirmed their participation in the upcoming talks. The Russian delegation is led by Presidential Representative for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev, the Turkish delegation is headed by Deputy Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry Sedat Onal, while Deputy Foreign Minister for Arab and African Affairs Hossein Jaberi Ansari leads the Iranian delegation. According to Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry, the meeting will also involve delegations of the Syrian government and opposition, while representatives of the United Nations, United States and Jordan will take part in the meeting as observers.

The seventh international meeting on Syria is being held in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana on October 30-31.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Mikheil Saakashvili, former governor of the Odessa Region, leader of the New Forces Movement, attends a rally organized by his supporters outside the Ukrainian Parliament
8
Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Over 100 ships ensure Russian Navy’s presence in World Ocean
2
Catalan leader has right to seek asylum in Belgium, official says
3
Russia and China discuss setting up cyber defense system for key infrastructure facilities
4
Medvedev hears emergency minister’s report about Mi-8 crash
5
Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier's experience in Syria included in training programs
6
Russia expects highest grain harvest — Putin
7
Russia and India to develop BrahMos light cruise missile for PAK FA 5th-generation jet
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама