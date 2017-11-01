Chechnya head blames Kiev spy agencies for hit on Chechen-born anti-Donbass fighter, wife

Chechnya head blames Kiev spy agencies for hit on Chechen-born anti-Donbass fighter, wifeRussian Politics & Diplomacy November 01, 15:15
MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Chechen head Ramzan Kadyrov believes that Ukraine’s intelligence services are an accessory to an attack on Adam Osmaev and the murder of his wife, Amina Okueva, on October 30.
"Ukraine’s intelligence services decided to kill three birds, instead of two, with one stone: get rid of their own, home-grown bandit, distract their western string-pullers’ attention from the anti-government rallies and once again pin the blame on Russia for all their woes," Kadyrov wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.
On October 30, an attempt on the lives of two participants from Kiev's anti-Donbass military operation was carried out. Adam Osmaev was injured by the attackers and his wife Amina Okueva was killed. Kadyrov noted that the previous statements by Ukrainian politicians and MPs - who were constantly talking about Natalya Nikiforova (Amina Okueva) as a Chechen fighting for the Banderites - are groundless and that she "has no relation to Chechnya or the Chechen people." The Chechen leader refuted the Ukrainian side’s assumptions about a "Russian trace" in Nikiforova’s murder.
Kadyrov stressed that "there has never been a ‘Chechen battalion’ in Ukraine." He has no doubts that this allegation is a "myth aimed at creating the appearance of support by Chechens for the criminal Kiev regime." "If owing to the Ukrainian intelligence services Nikiforova met her fate, Osmaev’s fate still remains unknown," he wrote.
The attempt on Osmaev’s life was the second one in the last six months. A hitman tried to murder him in Kiev on June 1 this year. Osmaev was also injured then. Osmaev’s wife, who was carrying a firearm, killed the attacker. Despite the fact that the killer had Ukrainian citizenship documents, the buzz of a "Russian trace" was also circulated then.
Amina Okueva fought in southeastern Ukraine for the government forces. She was the wife of Chechen national Adam Osmaev, who earlier had been convicted of an assassination attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin.