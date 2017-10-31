Back to Main page
Top diplomat points out reckless policy gambles undermined Middle East states’ nationhood

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 31, 13:17 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The chaos reigning in the region is the direct result of reckless ventures in Iraq, Libya and now in Syria

© AP Photo/Manu Brabo

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. The erosion of many countries’ sovereignty in the Middle East and North Africa came about as the direct result of risky undertakings, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with members of the Association of European Businesses in Russia on Tuesday.

"What we are seeing now, the undermining of many countries’ sovereignty in the Middle East and North Africa and the chaos reigning there is the direct result of reckless ventures in Iraq, Libya and now in Syria," the foreign minister said.

Lavrov added that "neglect for the fundamental principles of the UN Charter, including the use of force bypassing the organization’s Charter and the Security Council," "has inflicted substantial damage to global and regional stability and contributed to the spread of extremist and terrorist ideology."

Persons
Sergey Lavrov
Topics
Foreign policy Middle East and North Africa
