Moscow urges US to stop weaving 'narrow partisan interests' into Middle East agenda

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Weaving the aspects of the US internal political struggle into the Middle East agenda cannot facilitate a comprehensive Palestinian-Israeli peace settlement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday in the wake of John Kerry's speech on the Middle East peace process.

In that speech, the American top diplomat mapped out the guidelines, which in Washington's concept might give a direction for peace talks between Palestine and Israel.

"Unfortunately, we have to state that narrow partisan interests have raised the upper hand in Washington," it said.

"It is only too obvious that the weaving of the US political struggle into the Middle East agenda will hardly help attain the noble objective of a comprehensive Palestinian-Israeli settlement."

"The explicitly adverse reaction of the parties to the conflict to Kerry's speech offers a graphic proof of it," the ministry said.