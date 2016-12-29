Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow urges US to stop weaving 'narrow partisan interests' into Middle East agenda

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 29, 20:54 UTC+3
Moscow doubts if US political cource in the Middle East is going to help facilitate a comprehensive Palestinian-Israeli connflict's solution
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Weaving the aspects of the US internal political struggle into the Middle East agenda cannot facilitate a comprehensive Palestinian-Israeli peace settlement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday in the wake of John Kerry's speech on the Middle East peace process.

In that speech, the American top diplomat mapped out the guidelines, which in Washington's concept might give a direction for peace talks between Palestine and Israel.

Read also
Trump urges Israel to stay strong and wait for his inauguration

"Unfortunately, we have to state that narrow partisan interests have raised the upper hand in Washington," it said.

"It is only too obvious that the weaving of the US political struggle into the Middle East agenda will hardly help attain the noble objective of a comprehensive Palestinian-Israeli settlement."

"The explicitly adverse reaction of the parties to the conflict to Kerry's speech offers a graphic proof of it," the ministry said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Foreign policy Russian Foreign Ministry Middle East and North Africa
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Defense contractors deliver over 100 warplanes to Russian troops in 2016
2
Defense Ministry: Terror attack version in Tu-154 crash probe not ruled out
3
Moscow urges US to stop weaving 'narrow partisan interests' into Middle East agenda
4
Russian diplomat says entire world 'disgusted by Obama administration's foreign policy'
5
Assad believes agreements on Syria lay grounds for stabilization 'for first time ever'
6
Assad says he is ready to abide by ceasefire agreements during conversation with Putin
7
Putin says ceasefire achieved in Syria
TOP STORIES
Реклама