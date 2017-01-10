Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Diplomat says US policy of imposing democracy in Middle East boosts terrorism in region

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 10, 13:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW
A Russian diplomat stresses that the US policy of imposing Western-style democracy in the Middle East has led to 'destructive' consequences
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, Pool

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. The US policy of imposing Western-style democracy in the Middle East has led to the emergence of terrorists in the region, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s commissioner for human rights, Konstantin Dolgov, said on Tuesday.

Read also
Putin: Middle East settlement possible only with effective cooperation of all countries

"CIA Director (John Brennan) admitted in his revelations a "mistake" of the Barack Obama administration in imposing Western-style democracy in the Middle East and North Africa in the context of the Arab Spring," Dolgov wrote on his Facebook page. "I want to say: it’s better than never."

The diplomat stressed that the consequences of this policy, namely the emergence of the Islamic State terrorist group and other terrorist and extremist groups, are too "destructive."

"Although even such a delayed and shy repentance of one of the key persons in the outgoing administration is indicative. Maybe he is afraid of becoming history with such a "luggage," Dolgov wrote.

Brennan said on CNN's Axe Files podcast on Monday he thinks that "there were very, very unrealistic expectations in Washington, including in some parts of the administration, that the Arab Spring was going to push out these authoritarian regimes and democracy is going to flourish because that's what people want."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Islamic State Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian MP says US airstrikes on village in Syria’s Idlib was provocation
2
Remembrance service for Prince Dimitri Romanov held at Russian church in Copenhagen
3
S-400 air defense systems regiment to assume combat duty in Northern Fleet
4
Russia’s Reserve Fund down 70 percent in 2016
5
Cabinet considers it reasonable to restore Russia-US economic relations - Timakova
6
FIFA chief: Russia is ‘on track’ organizing 2017, 2018 tournaments
7
Belarus introduces five-day visa-free travel for citizens of 80 countries
TOP STORIES
Реклама