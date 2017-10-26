Diplomat bashes ‘wild and shocking’ ploy to link Kennedy assassination to Russia

Bad weather complicates search for Russian helicopter missing off Spitzbergen coastWorld October 26, 19:01
Chechen leader slams reports of 'Kadyrov’s trace' in Ukrainian MP assassination attemptWorld October 26, 18:59
Putin issues further orders for 2018 FIFA World Cup organization in RussiaSport October 26, 18:44
Hackers who created NotPetya virus behind BadRabbit ransomware attack — reportWorld October 26, 18:22
Twitter removes advertising from all RT and Sputnik accountsWorld October 26, 18:20
Hermitage’s clock ticktocks after 100 years of standing still at October Revolution timeSociety & Culture October 26, 17:44
Russian helicopter crashes off Norway's coastWorld October 26, 17:40
Putin, Xi Jinping to meet at APEC summit in November — KremlinRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 26, 17:32
Russian Security Council vows cyber security measures won’t endanger civil rightsRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 26, 17:25
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. Attempts to link the assassination of the 35th President of the United States, John F. Kennedy, to Russia are just wild insinuations and look really shocking, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated at Thursday’s news briefing. She responded to a comment on US media speculations that Kennedy’s reported assassin Lee Harvey Oswald might have contacted Soviet secret services and undergone special ‘training’ during his stay in the USSR.
"For decades, information has been kept under lock and key," Zakharova said. "If even here wild insinuations are hurled at Russia, that would be a shame, because it is information, and not disinformation that people want."
Zakharova said she found such innuendos shocking.
"I can’t even imagine how one can distort this topic to such a degree," she stressed.
The Russian Foreign Ministry official said that publication of another portion of documents concerning Kennedy’s assassination was America’s own sovereign matter.
"I understand perfectly well why the international community - historians, political scientists and many other people who have for many years tried to find out the truth - are so captivated by this topic," she said.
The long anticipated release of the #JFKFiles will take place tomorrow. So interesting!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 25 October 2017
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday tweeted that thousands of documents from the National Archives related to the assassination of the 35th US President John Kennedy will be made public on October 26.