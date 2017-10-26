Back to Main page
Diplomat bashes ‘wild and shocking’ ploy to link Kennedy assassination to Russia

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 26, 16:23 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Donald Trump tweeted that thousands of documents from the National Archives dating back to the assassination of the 35th US President John Kennedy will be made public

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. Attempts to link the assassination of the 35th President of the United States, John F. Kennedy, to Russia are just wild insinuations and look really shocking, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated at Thursday’s news briefing. She responded to a comment on US media speculations that Kennedy’s reported assassin Lee Harvey Oswald might have contacted Soviet secret services and undergone special ‘training’ during his stay in the USSR.

"For decades, information has been kept under lock and key," Zakharova said. "If even here wild insinuations are hurled at Russia, that would be a shame, because it is information, and not disinformation that people want."

Zakharova said she found such innuendos shocking.

"I can’t even imagine how one can distort this topic to such a degree," she stressed.

The Russian Foreign Ministry official said that publication of another portion of documents concerning Kennedy’s assassination was America’s own sovereign matter.

"I understand perfectly well why the international community - historians, political scientists and many other people who have for many years tried to find out the truth - are so captivated by this topic," she said.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday tweeted that thousands of documents from the National Archives related to the assassination of the 35th US President John Kennedy will be made public on October 26.

Persons
Maria Zakharova
