Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin says he discussed possible deployment of UN mission in Ukraine with Steinmeier

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 25, 19:35 UTC+3

The Russian leader reiterated that strict compliance with the Minsk Accords should be the basis of a lasting and comprehensive settlement in southeastern Ukraine

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that among other things he discussed with Germany’s visiting President Frank Walter Steinmeier the situation in Ukraine.

"We touched upon the state of affairs in Ukraine," Putin said after the talks. "Mr. President and I stated once again that strict compliance with the Minsk Accords should be the basis of a lasting and comprehensive settlement in southeastern Ukraine. In this context we discussed Russia’s initiative for creating a UN mission in Ukraine to ensure the safety of OSCE monitors in the zone of the conflict."

The Russian president noted that Steinmeier was well-informed about the Ukraine settlement.

"Being [Germany’s] foreign minister, he [Steinmeier] offered some solutions which are directly linked to his name," Putin said. "I hope they will be implemented in the future work."

In 2015, in a bid to find a way out of the deadlock when Kiev was blocking a law granting special status to Donbass, which is envisaged by the Minsk agreements, former German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier suggested a special procedure of its enforcement.

Thus, special status should be granted to this region of Ukraine first on a temporary basis on the day of local elections there. Special status will be granted permanently after the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) publishes a report confirming the legitimacy of election results. The idea, known as the ‘Steinmeier formula’, was approved at by Normandy Four (Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine) meeting in Paris on October 2, 2015.

Read also

China backs Russia’s initiative to deploy UN mission to eastern Ukraine

UN mission in Ukraine has no powers to assess situation in Crimea, diplomats note

Ukraine's president requests UNSC to deploy UN mission to Donbass as soon as possible

Russian diplomat calls speculation about UN peacekeeping mission in Ukraine propaganda

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
Topics
Ukraine crisis Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia and Philippines sign contract for delivery of grenade launchers
2
Belarus and Russia sign contract on battery of Tor-M2 air defense missile systems
3
Bridge linking Crimea to mainland Russia passes halfway mark to completion
4
Russia calls for fair solution to Cyprus issue — Putin
5
US spy aircraft fly at 10-15 km distance from Russia’s south border
6
Putin says he discussed potential delivery of Russian airplanes with Cypriot leader
7
Putin says he discussed possible deployment of UN mission in Ukraine with Steinmeier
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама