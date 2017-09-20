Ukraine's president requests UNSC to deploy UN mission to Donbass as soon as possible

UNITED NATIONS, September 20. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko has called on the UN Security Council to deploy a UN mission to Donbass.

"I reiterate my request that the Council deploy peacekeepers to Donbass as soon as possible. This is why I welcome the exchange of views between the Council members on how to move forward. We are ready to meaningfully participate in the process," Poroshenko said at a meeting held during the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Kiev also expects a UN technical mission to be sent to Donbass, Poroshenko stressed.

He particularly reaffirmed "the invitation to the Secretary General to exercise his authority under the Charter and to send a Technical Assessment Mission to Ukraine."

"Based on the mission’s analysis, possible options of the UN political and security presence in Donbass should be elaborated and presented for further consideration to the Security Council," Poroshenko said.