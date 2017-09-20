Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Deployment of UN mission in Donbass not discussed at meeting with Tillerson — Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 20, 7:26 UTC+3

"No, we did not discuss this issue," Russian Foreign Minister told reporters

Share
1 pages in this article

UN, September 20. /TASS/. The deployment of a UN mission to protect OSCE monitors in Ukraine was not discussed at a meeting with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after talks with Tillerson on Tuesday.

"No, we did not discuss this issue," Lavrov told reporters.

On September 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested deploying a UN mission along the line of contact in Donbass in order to ensure security of members of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (OSCE SMM). He said that it was possible only with consent of the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR) and after the pullback of weaponry by the sides of the conflict, as envisaged by the Minsk Agreements. Later the Russian president explained that the deployment of a UN mission was possible in other locations as well.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia has no doubt that US can do something destructive to North Korea — Lavrov
2
Russian top brass calls on US to not hamper Damascus’ fight against terrorism
3
Zapad-2017 exercise puts Russian army’s "nervous system" to test
4
Situation with Russian, US diplomatic missions stabilized — Tillerson
5
Both Washington and Moscow not satisfied with bilateral relations — Lavrov
6
Russian, US military coordinate plans to retake Raqqa, Deir ez-Zor — Lavrov
7
Russia to defend nuclear deal at P5+1 meeting with Tehran — Lavrov
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама