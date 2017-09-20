Deployment of UN mission in Donbass not discussed at meeting with Tillerson — Lavrov

Situation with Russian, US diplomatic missions stabilized — TillersonWorld September 20, 7:07
UN, September 20. /TASS/. The deployment of a UN mission to protect OSCE monitors in Ukraine was not discussed at a meeting with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after talks with Tillerson on Tuesday.
"No, we did not discuss this issue," Lavrov told reporters.
On September 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested deploying a UN mission along the line of contact in Donbass in order to ensure security of members of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (OSCE SMM). He said that it was possible only with consent of the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR) and after the pullback of weaponry by the sides of the conflict, as envisaged by the Minsk Agreements. Later the Russian president explained that the deployment of a UN mission was possible in other locations as well.