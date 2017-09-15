UN peacemakers should protect people in Donbass — Ukraine’s ex-president

18 hospitalized following London subway terror blastWorld September 15, 13:52
Russia’s Central Bank cuts key rate to 8.5%Business & Economy September 15, 13:47
Kremlin strongly condemns North Korean new missile launchRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 15, 13:44
Russian, Finnish experts reckon St. Petersburg Meteorite may have fallen near Lake SeligerScience & Space September 15, 13:23
Kremlin assures that Moscow won't suspend humanitarian aid to Donbass residentsRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 15, 13:22
UN peacemakers should protect people in Donbass — Ukraine’s ex-presidentWorld September 15, 13:12
Press review: US meddles in Russian regional elections and Moscow may end Donbass aidPress Review September 15, 13:00
Blast rocks London underground, leaving several injuredWorld September 15, 12:32
Global Fishery Forum addresses fishing issues in the context of globalizationPress Releases September 15, 11:46
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
KIEV, September 15. /TASS/. The future UN peacemaking mission in Donbass should, first of all, provide security for the local population, Kiev’s official representative in the Contact Group for settlement of the situation in Donbass, Ukraine’s former president Leonid Kuchma told reporters at Friday’s annual conference dubbed "Yalta European Strategy" ("YES").
"It would be wrong to propose peacemakers so that they protected peacemakers. They should protect the population, in the first instance," he said, referring to the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission in Donbass.
On September 5, at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s order, the Russian representative delegation in the UN sent to the Secretary-General and the Chairman of the UN Security Council a draft resolution on deployment of peacemakers along the Donbass contact line to provide security for employees of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM). Putin stressed that deployment of the UN forces is possible only after withdrawal of weapons and after coordination with the self-proclaimed Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics (LPR and DPR).