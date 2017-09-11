Back to Main page
Putin agrees peacekeepers may be stationed away from engagement line in Donbass

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 11, 18:38 UTC+3

The Russian leader expressed the readiness to complement the functions of the UN mission described in the Russian draft of the proposed UN Security Council’s resolution

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin in a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel has agreed it might be possible to deploy UN peacekeepers not only along the engagement line in Donbass.

"In response to Angela Merkel’s ideas the Russian leader expressed the readiness to complement the functions of the UN mission described in the Russian draft of the proposed UN Security Council’s resolution," the Kremlin’s press-service said. "It is presumed that the UN personnel responsible for guarding OSCE monitors may be performing its functions not only along the line of disengagement, but at other places where the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission inspectors may be visiting in accordance with the Minsk package of measures."

Putin explained in detail the Russian initiative for creating a special UN mission for maintaining the security of the OSCE monitoring mission.

Progress in the implementation of the Minsk Accords on a settlement in southeastern Ukraine was touched upon.

"The unacceptability was emphasized of any violations of ceasefire that undermine the ‘school truce’, coordinated by the Contract Group and supported by the leaders of the Normandy Quartet countries," the Kremlin said.

The conversation between the two leaders was requested by the German side.

Persons
Angela Merkel Vladimir Putin
Topics
Ukraine crisis
