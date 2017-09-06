Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian expert comments on possible deployment of UN peacekeepers to Donbass

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 06, 17:25 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Vladimir Putin previously backed deploying UN peacekeeping mission to Donbass

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. The implementation of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s idea of deploying UN monitors along the line of engagement in Donbass in order to ensure the security of OSCE monitors will require considerable efforts by all parties concerned, the director of the Center for Current Politics, Aleksei Chesnakov, told TASS.

First and foremost, a number of specific conditions will have to be met.

Read also

Lavrov says UN mission crucial for disengagement process in Donbass

"Forces and weapons must be disengaged along the whole line," Chesnakov said. "So far this has been done only along two short sections. Secondly, the law on the special status of Donbass must operate on the permanent basis and in accordance with the Steinmeier Formula. At the moment the special status is under threat, because in October the law’s term of operation will formally expire. Thirdly, it is necessary to increase the number of unarmed monitors of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission. Today there are not enough of them. Fourthly, the mandate of the UN armed mission for assistance to the OSCE SMM must be discussed in the Contact Group with the participation of self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk republics and Ukraine."

Chesnakov said that today "there is no clarity as to the list of countries prepared to provide personnel and financing for such a mission or what the mission must be equipped and armed with."

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday told a news conference following the BRICS summit that Russia would present to the UN Security Council a draft resolution on the deployment of UN peacekeepers along the disengagement line in Donbass for maintaining the safety of OSCE personnel. He pointed out that the deployment of UN forces would be possible only after weapons were pulled back and that issue agreed with the officials of the self-proclaimed Donbass republics.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Donetsk, Lugansk support Russia’s proposal to deploy UN mission to Donbass
2
South Korea, Russia to develop projects involving North Korea
3
Russia opposes sanctions against North Korea, Putin tells South Korean president
4
Russia opposes North Korea oil embargo, says South Korean presidential spokesman
5
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum
6
World’s largest sub Dmitry Donskoy back to base after three-month voyage
7
Russian military sends food to Deir ez-Zor residents
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама