Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

UN to wait for Security Council’s decision on peacekeepers in Ukraine — spokesman

World
September 08, 0:48 UTC+3 UN

Russia has submitted to the UN Security Council’s President and UN Secretary-General a draft resolution on the deployment of peacekeepers in east Ukraine

Share
1 pages in this article
UN Secretary General spokesman Stephane Dujarric

UN Secretary General spokesman Stephane Dujarric

© Volkan Furuncu/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

UN, September 7. /TASS/. The UN Secretariat will wait for the Security Council’s decision on deploying a peacekeeping mission in eastern Ukraine, the UN Secretary General’s spokesman said on Thursday commenting on Russia’s initiative.

Read also

Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine should be agreed on by UN Security Council — OSCE

On Tuesday, Russia’s UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya told reporters that Russia had submitted to the UN Security Council’s President Tekeda Alemu and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres a draft resolution on the deployment of peacekeepers along the engagement line in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbass.

"The letter was recieved, it was also meant for the Security Council. We understand that there are discussions going on in the Security Council as to is proposed this idea of having some sort of a peacekeeping operation in the Eastern part of Ukraine. We as the Secretariat will obviously be guided by the decisions taken by the Security Council," Stephane Dujarric said.

"As in every case with peacekeeping missions or special political missions or any sort of peace and security mission we are guided by the decisions of the Security Council," he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier on Tuesday said that Russia would propose a UN Security Council resolution on the placement of UN peacekeepers along the line of engagement in Donbass for ensuring the safety of OSCE personnel. He added that the deployment of UN forces would be possible only after the pullback of weapons and coordination with the self-proclaimed Donbass republics.

Putin said the presence of UN forces for maintaining the security of the OSCE mission in Donbass would contribute to the solution of problems in southeastern Ukraine.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Violence in Myanmar: Rohingya refugee crisis
10
The 20th century's greatest human rights activists
7
State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Eastern Economic Forum — Day Two Summary
2
S-300, S-400 air defense systems hold live firing practice in southern Russia
3
Russia's military might on display at Army-2017 forum
4
Russian planes in Syria destroy 1,200 terrorists in two weeks
5
CIS air defense system ready to protect Commonwealth borders — Russian Defense Ministry
6
Russian General Staff chief, head of NATO’s Military Committee discuss world security
7
Putin decides not to expel US diplomats from Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама