UN to wait for Security Council’s decision on peacekeepers in Ukraine — spokesman

UN, September 7. /TASS/. The UN Secretariat will wait for the Security Council’s decision on deploying a peacekeeping mission in eastern Ukraine, the UN Secretary General’s spokesman said on Thursday commenting on Russia’s initiative.

On Tuesday, Russia’s UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya told reporters that Russia had submitted to the UN Security Council’s President Tekeda Alemu and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres a draft resolution on the deployment of peacekeepers along the engagement line in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbass.

"The letter was recieved, it was also meant for the Security Council. We understand that there are discussions going on in the Security Council as to is proposed this idea of having some sort of a peacekeeping operation in the Eastern part of Ukraine. We as the Secretariat will obviously be guided by the decisions taken by the Security Council," Stephane Dujarric said.

"As in every case with peacekeeping missions or special political missions or any sort of peace and security mission we are guided by the decisions of the Security Council," he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier on Tuesday said that Russia would propose a UN Security Council resolution on the placement of UN peacekeepers along the line of engagement in Donbass for ensuring the safety of OSCE personnel. He added that the deployment of UN forces would be possible only after the pullback of weapons and coordination with the self-proclaimed Donbass republics.

Putin said the presence of UN forces for maintaining the security of the OSCE mission in Donbass would contribute to the solution of problems in southeastern Ukraine.